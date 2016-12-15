Another blast of arctic air taking over north Georgia

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joann Feldman says another blast of arctic air is taking over north Georgia on Thursday.

The combination of wind and cold will create wind chill values in the 20s and 30s for most of the day. Winds will be gusty enough in the higher elevations (over 2000 feet) in far north Georgia that a Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

Although winds will be lighter Thursday night, temperatures will be colder. By Friday morning, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s area wide. The temperatures will then rise to the colder-than-average mid 40s Friday afternoon.

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning may be cold enough briefly for a short brush with a wintry mix of precipitation in the far northeast corner of Georgia. While chances for wintry weather there are slim, even if it does fall, it won’t last long. That’s because after this current cold blast, a big weekend warm-up is expected. Highs will reach the 60s both Saturday and Sunday as rain becomes likely.

Gusty thunderstorms can accompany Sunday’s rain.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta