Do you recognize this man? Police need help identifying carjacking suspect

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is on the hunt for the man pictured. They believe he is responsible for a series of crimes in the area.

On December 5th, the suspect broke out a passenger window and stole a vehicle from a female driver while the vehicle was idling at a traffic light.

Thursday night, the same suspect entered a local business in the Crabapple area and stated he had a gun and would shoot unless he was given cash.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’8” to 5’10”, age 30’s to 40’s, with scruffy brown hair and a beard. Authorities say to consider him armed and dangerous.

If you know anything that can help the police, contact 911 immediately. For anonymous tips call 678-297-6307.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta