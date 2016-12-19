Man killed in LaGrange shooting

Police are investigating a homicide in LaGrange.

Officers found Daven Tucker suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 200 block of Newnan Street on Saturday. Tucker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that several people were shooting in the area and that they had arrived in two separate vehicles. The vehicles were described as a dark-colored vehicle and a light-colored vehicle.

The LaGrange Police Department received information that subjects involved in the homicide of Daven Tucker were located at the Red Roof Inn at 3645 55th Street, Valley, Alabama.

With the assistance of the Valley, Alabama Police Department, several subjects were located who were believed to be involved in the homicide of Daven Tucker. Law enforcement officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the Valley Police Department where further investigation resulted in Coty Green and Charles Loveless being charged with Murder.

Both subjects are currently being held at the Chambers County Jail in Lafayette, Alabama where they will await extradition back to Georgia. This investigation is ongoing.

Additional suspects are still being sought in this case and additional charges will be pending.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta