Double Homicide Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

A suspect is in police custody after a standoff Sunday in east Cobb County off Johnson Ferry Road.

Cobb County Police responded to a call on Saturday evening at Mulberry Farms that shots were fired at 403 Bridle Path Northeast in Marietta. Police arrived on the scene and found a 61-year-old female deceased.

The unidentified female’s son, 31-year-old Justin Hess, lives with her, but was not home when police arrived, according authorities. Cobb County Police issued a lookout for him Saturday evening. And Sunday morning, officers received a call that Hess was back at the residence.

SWAT arrived and later arrested Hess.

According to Cobb County PIO Sgt. Dana Pierce, authorities arrested the suspect without incident.

Pierce added that Hess is also suspected in a homicide in Sandy Springs. Sandy Springs Police responded to a report of an unconscious male at the Extra Space Storage off Roswell Road on Saturday night. Emergency Media Services responded and determined that the male was deceased.

Officers discovered the victim’s car was missing and found an additional vehicle left behind. Police have learned that the missing vehicle was located at the initial homicide location in Cobb County.

