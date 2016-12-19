Georgia deputy shot, injured in line of duty

A Laurens County sheriff’s deputy is recovering Monday morning after he was injured in a shootout at a hospital in Dublin, Georgia.

Investigators said deputies showed up at Fairview Park Hospital Sunday night after getting a call about an armed man on the property. The man started firing shots when first responders approached him, leaving one deputy injured.

Detectives were able to arrest the man and no one else was hurt.

Authorities said the gunman had been in and out of Fairview Park Hospital for the past few days.

The wounded deputy is the seventh law enforcement officer shot in the line of duty this month in Georgia.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta