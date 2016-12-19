High School student dies in early morning drowning

Alpharetta Police are investigating a drowning incident that took place at Lake Windward.

Police confirm that 18-year-old male victim, Chamerlain Ivey, is deceased after an early morning drowning in Lake Windward. Fulton County School Spokesperson, Samantha Maxey, confirms the victim was a student at Cambridge High School.

Upon learning of the students’ passing, the principal left a voice message to students and families, expressing their grief.

Alpharetta Police were dispatched to the area of Staghound Court after a nearby homeowner believed a burglary was in progress. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a party gathered at a residence on Clipper Bay Drive. Authorities were made aware of a male missing from the party. A search of the area began and neighbors told police they heard a “splash.” Alpharetta Fire Services launched a boat in search on Lake Windward, where the victim was located underwater.

Counselors and crisis teams will be available to students and faculty at Cambridge High School.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta