One person shot at DeKalb County Walmart

About 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, DeKalb Police responded to the Walmart on Farrington Road on a person shot.

Police arrived on the scene and found a 19-year-old male shot in the back. The victim reported he was shot following a verbal altercation with another black male in his late teens to early twenties. The incident took place in the parking lot.

The suspect fled the scene in a black older model Honda. The victim was transported to Grady and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta