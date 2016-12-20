Atlanta firefighter loses battle with cancer

An Atlanta firefighter has passed away after a long battle with stage four cancer.

Frank Martinez, a six-year veteran of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s Squad 4, died early Tuesday morning.

“Frank fought a good fight, and kept the faith until the end,” said Atlanta Fire Rescue, stating Martinez is now free from his battle with cancer.

Last month, dozens of first responders in Georgia helped fulfill his dying wish to see the new Squad 4 apparatus. His wish came true as they escorted him from the hospital to his home in Forsyth County.

Led by the new equipment, members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and other local fire rescue departments formed a procession that traveled along Interstate 85 north, through the city and up Georgia 400 to his home. Atlanta Fire also had apparatuses along the route on bridges as they passed through downtown.

Firefighter Martinez leaves behind a wife and two sons. He worked for the fire department since 2007.

“Please continue to pray for the Martinez family and friends,” Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

