R. Kelly hosts social media contest for opening act

Do you have talent? If so, R. Kelly wants you to be his opening act for his upcoming performance at FOX Theatre Atlanta.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is hosting a social media contest in search of talent for his “12 Nights of Christmas” performance on December 27.

Anyone interested is asked to upload a video, where they first announce that they want to open for R. Kelly and then sing 30 seconds of a song of their choice, to social media. Contestants must tag the clip with the hashtag #KellzOpeningMic.

R. Kelly and celebrity judges Frank Gatson Jr. and June’s Diary will review the entries and select finalists, who will compete in a final audition at the Fox Theatre Atlanta.

The winner will open up for Kelly at his December 27th performance.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta