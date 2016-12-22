Hapeville police save Christmas for single mother and her daughters

Hapeville police went above and beyond the call of duty to help out a single mother whose Christmas money was stolen from her car.

According to a post on the Hapeville Police Department’s Facebook page, an entering auto victim recently lost all of the money she had saved to buy Christmas presents for her two daughters after thieves broke into her car and stole her purse.

A few days before Christmas, officers decided to step in and spread some holiday cheer.

“The officers, on their time, set up a GoFundMe account to help her out,” Hapeville police said. “With the help of friends and family, these girls will still have a Christmas this year!”

Hapeville police shared several pictures on Facebook of the family receiving their gifts.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta