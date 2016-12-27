Atlanta police seek car battery thieves

Police are on the hunt for two thieves accused of stealing car batteries in the Atlanta area.

Authorities say a black male crawled under the front gate of G&H Construction on James Jackson Parkway on December 18th. The suspect reportedly stole 12 car batteries from vehicles in the yard. Police say he was accompanied by another black male, who stayed behind in a vehicle, believed to be a black Dodge Challenger.

The vehicle left the scene headed south on James Jackson Parkway.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police at 404 577-TIPS (8477).

By: Fox 5 Atlanta