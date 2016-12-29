CEO Burrell Ellis’ open letter about DeKalb County water billing crisis

CEO Burrell Ellis responded with an open letter about the DeKalb County water billing crisis.
In his statement, Ellis said that DeKalb County has some inaccurate data in the billing software, which stems from the transition from outdated meters to newer technology. Below is the entire statement from Ellis regarding the incident:
My Fellow Citizens,
Thank you for welcoming me back to office as your CEO. As I complete my term, which ends on
Dec. 31 at midnight, I have pledged to continue to make your priorities the priority of your county
government, and to keep you informed of those critical issues which impact your quality of life.
Upon returning to office, I immediately began working on a resolution to our water billing crisis.
Some of you have received inordinately high water bills, and others have received no bills for
several months. There are a number of reasons we have identified for these problems, which are
summarized in this letter.
DeKalb County has some inaccurate data in our billing software. The inaccurate data stems from
our transition from outdated meters to newer technology. In many instances, the data which was
supposed to identify newer technology meters was lost, causing the billing software to “misread”
information from the traditional meter. Before August 2016, our staff had been making thousands
of manual adjustments in every billing cycle to restore statement accuracy. By August 2016, the
number of accounts with data issues exceeded the ability of staff to correct them in time for billing.
As a result, DeKalb County began withholding all statements that may have had data issues. The
root causes of those data issues have now been identified, and those previously withheld bills will
now be mailed out.
Customers who have been affected will be treated fairly. The majority of water billing accounts
will be unaffected as they have received timely and accurate statements. However, we recognize
that for those customers whose statements have been withheld, this creates a hardship. Therefore,
the bills of those customers whose statements were withheld, or accounts that have been
otherwise identified as containing questionable information, will be released to these customers
beginning Friday, Dec. 30. These bills will include an estimate based upon the average usage over
the past 12 billing cycles (discarding the highest and lowest statements in this period). During this
period of estimated bills, customers will not be back-billed if the actual usage amount exceeds the
estimated amount. Customers will also be given 12 months to pay any bill that was withheld from
a normal statement mailing by DeKalb County from September-December 2016. (This does not
include any outstanding balance that was billed prior to September, or any bill that was mailed as
scheduled).
Also, there are approximately 5,700 customers who are self-enrolled in the Dispute Resolution
process. Of these, 1,300 customers who have been identified as containing questionable
information will receive statements as explained above, and move into that program. The
remaining customers will continue to be serviced via Dispute Resolution, and will not deviate from
that process.
The county has implemented a verification process to ensure future accuracy. All accounts that
have been identified as questionable are being verified by field technicians. Field technicians will
prioritize the accounts with questionable data first, before eventually verifying every water meter.
A team of auditors are being trained to monitor irregularities in accounts and begin corrective
actions immediately and autonomously. All 184,000 accounts will be visited and verified within a
year.
In addition, a water and sewer billing advisory committee of DeKalb County citizens will be
empaneled. This committee will receive regular updates on the progress of the field verification
process and provide insight and guidance with customer engagement moving forward. The Board
of Commissioners is expected to advance this issue in January 2017.
All high water bills are not the result of county error. Aside from inaccurate data, a high water
reading may be the result of a leakage on your property, higher consumption due to irrigation
(particularly during the ongoing drought), or because of our higher water rates which were
mandated by a federal consent decree. Also, as we replace older meters with newer technology,
we can expect more accurate meter readings. Any of these could result in higher water bills.
In conclusion, DeKalb County is committed to providing the best possible customer service to our
citizens. We apologize for any inconvenience and hardship this issue has caused and we appreciate
your patience, understanding, ideas and support as we work through this challenging issue.
Sincerely,
Burrell Ellis
DeKalb County CEO
By: Fox 5 Atlanta