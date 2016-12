Ex-NFL player Keion Carpenter — who played for the Bills and Falcons — died Thursday morning after collapsing during a workout earlier this week … a family spokesperson confirmed.

Carpenter, 39, was a standout player at Virginia Tech in the late ’90s. He was working out on a family vacation when he collapsed and fell into a coma.

The family issued a statement moments ago confirming his death.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta