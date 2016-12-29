Police search for two men suspected of the fatal shooting at QT

Police are searching for two men suspected of the fatal shooting at a QuikTrip gas station on Buford Highway.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning and left a man dead.The victim has been identified as 30 year old Andrew Spencer.

Detectives believe the gunman got away in a Maserati Quatroporte, that was possibly gray or green.

Police told FOX 5 a Chamblee Police officer drove to the gas station for gas when he noticed a group of men gathered at the corner of the parking lot. The next thing that officer heard were four or five gunshots before a car fled the scene. He followed that car but realized the person inside wasn’t involved, according to authorities.

Captain Ernesto Ford said the officer returned to the scene to find a man dead with four gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Chamblee Police Department is seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the suspects depicted. Any information related to this incident please contact the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5005 or 470-395-2413.

