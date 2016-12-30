Atlanta’s new Police Chief Erika Shields on how to have a safe New Years Eve

Atlanta’s new Police Chief Erika Shields on Good Day Atlanta telling us how to have a safe New Years Eve.

You may notice an increase in security around Atlanta this weekend as police prepare for New Years Eve. Authorities say safety zones will be established with officers visible on nearly every corner of Down Town Atlanta.

Safely tips:

DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE: Take an Uber, use MARTA, or rideshare.

DO NOT USE A GUN: In Atlanta, anyone caught firing a gun into the air could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Remove valuables from car.

Be mindful of parking restrictions.

Some weekend event listing:

* Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons game, 8:00pm

* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade, Downtown Atlanta (Parade begins at Baker Street near the Georgia Aquarium and World of Coke), December 31, 9:00 am – 10:00 am

* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Fan Fest, Georgia World Congress Center, December 31, 10:00 am – 2:00pm

* Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Game, University of Washington vs. University of Alabama, Georgia Dome, December 31, 3:00 pm

* Peach Drop 2016, Underground Atlanta, December 31, 5:30 pm – 12:30 am

* Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints, Sunday, January 1, 4:25pm

