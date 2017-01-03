Dog almost euthanized, alerts neighborhood to potentially dangerous gas leak

A dog that no one wanted and was almost euthanized alerts her new owner and neighborhood to a potentially dangerous gas leak.

“She is our hero dog because we do not know what the outcome could have been,” said Kailey’s owner, Suzy Chandler.

Three-year-old Kailey was adopted last month by Suzy Chandler, but before that the Sheppard mix spent a year on the DeKalb County Animal Services adoption list and came close to being euthanized.

Jacqueline Berlin and Keith Santer-Perham fostered Kailey for several months and said it was difficult to get people to adopt her because of one issue.

“Her one issue was that something has happened to her in in her past so that if you try to touch her and she did not know you she would snap at you,” said Jacqueline Berlin. “Because of her issue it was really hard to get her adopted.”

Jacqueline wrote a post on Facebook calling all introverts to meet their doggie soul mate. The post struck a chord with Chandler.

“The story of what she had been through and it just pulled on our heartstrings, we just thought we would be the perfect people for her,” said Chandler. “It was a perfect match.”

Friday morning Chandler said Kailey started acting up.

“All of a sudden she just started barking and looking at us and growling, like trying to get our attention and I said well what’s the matter with her” said Chandler.

Chandler said she brought Kailey outside and immediately was pulled in a certain direction.

“She pulled me directly over to the side yard,” said Chandler. “Right away I smelled overpowering gas and a loud whooshing sound.”

Concerned for their safety and her DeKalb County neighborhood, Chandler called 911.

DeKalb County Fire rescue responded and said they had to do air monitoring checks at a neighboring apartment complex, a place Chandler said many children live.

“I just don’t take the chances on people lives like this, it is a dangerous situation,” said Chandler.

“I thought it was awesome, Kailey is a like a really really good dog and I thought that was just a nice touch,” said Kailey’s foster parent Keith Santer-Perham.

Chandler hopes that Kailey’s story inspires others to adopt dogs that may need extra care.

“If you have the space, you have room in your heart to take in a needy animal, to love on them, I mean it comes back to you tenfold,” said Chandler.

