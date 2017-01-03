Tracking possibility of wintry precipitation in north GA this weekend

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the possibility of wintry precipitation going into this weekend.

Computer models have been consistently indicating the chance for a wintry mix of precipitation to fall, however, accumulations, timing, etc. have been very inconsistent. Due to that inconsistency, it is too soon to nail down specifics. However, it is looking more likely that parts of north Georgia will experience some wintry weather as early as late Friday or starting as late as Saturday morning.

What we are unable to determine yet with real accuracy is how far south wintry precipitation may fall and how much or how little could accumulate.

As is typically the case with possible winter weather in Georgia, the cold air and the moisture have to line up perfectly to get snow and snow accumulation. Any subtle shift in the coming days on the arrival of the cold air versus the moisture can drastically change impacts.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest information and providing you with specifics on timing, amounts, and expected impacts over the next couple of days.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta