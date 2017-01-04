Police: Officer shot teen, officer injured after incident

A teenager was shot and an officer was hurt near Atlanta’s airport Tuesday afternoon following an accident with a stolen vehicle, according to officers.

Atlanta police said the incident started in the 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW when they spotted a car reported stolen earlier in the day. Police followed the vehicle about 11 miles, with it ending up along Clark Howell Highway near Interstate 285 when they tried to take off from police, once they noticed they were being followed. Police said instead, they ended up crashing into another vehicle and taking off on foot.

During the foot chase, police said an officer shot a 16-year-old boy in the lower calf and an officer received minor injuries from the run. The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Atlanta officer were treated at the scene by Clayton County EMS.

Police said the two people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta