Police investigate deadly apartment complex shooting

A man was gunned down late Tuesday night at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

The gunfire rang out at around 11:45 p.m., killing the man who police said was in his early thirties. Responding officers said they found the victim’s lifeless body in the entranceway of an upstairs unit at the Pleasantdale Crossing complex.

A handgun was found at the scene.

Detectives quickly took a possible suspect into custody. Police said he’s in his late twenties.

According to police, the victim and possible suspect knew each other, but officers wouldn’t go into detail as to what that possible relationship might be. Detectives also told FOX 5 the man being questioned appears to live at the unit where the shooting happened. It’s not clear if the victim lived there as well.

No motive for the crime has been established.

People living in the complex said they heard multiple shots fired. According to neighbors, the people living in the unit moved in about six months ago.

The names of both the victim and possible suspect have yet to be released.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta