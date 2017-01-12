Boy found shot in front of NW Atlanta home

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in his neighborhood.

Police said the child was injured Wednesday night on Fairburn Road in northwest Atlanta, where the teen’s father lives nearby.

The child’s father heard the gunshots and rushed outside, finding the boy lying in the grass in front of a vacant home.

Hit in the waist, the boy was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery. Police said he’s expected to survive.

With no motive, suspect description or witnesses, detectives admit for now they have more questions than answers. One of those questions, why was the boy partially dressed when he was shot?

Investigators hope someone comes forward with information leading them to the shooter.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta