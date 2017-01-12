Krispy Kreme investigates message on donut box to Smyrna officer

A picture posted on the blog Blue Lives Matter is sparking outage with some people in metro Atlanta.

The blog reported the word “Black Lives Matter” were written on a box of donuts purchased Wednesday by a Smyrna police officer.

The blog reported that it happened at the Krispy Kreme store on South Cobb Drive.

FOX 5 News reached out Wednesday evening to the Smyrna Police Department and Krispy Kreme.

Smyrna police said they have no comment about the matter at this time.

Krispy Kreme sent FOX 5 News a statement which reads:

“We have been informed that an officer for the Smyrna police department received packaging today at one of our shops that contained writing on it. As a company, we value every customer and are committed to upholding our brand standards and delivering a superior customer experience. We have opened an investigation into the matter and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure the values of our company are upheld.”

By: Fox 5 Atlanta