Funeral services for Bishop Eddie Long

Funeral plans have been announced for the late Bishop Eddie Long, the longtime senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. He passed away early Sunday in Lithonia from what his church called an aggressive form of cancer.

Bishop Long was 63-years-old. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, at New Birth.

During his final sermon on New Year’s Eve, Bishop Long told the church that God was already working in our favor and what we have been praying for was already manifested.

Long was senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Long’s reputation was tarnished a few years ago when four former members of his church accused him of sexual misconduct. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.

Long is survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children, Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor, and three grandchildren.

