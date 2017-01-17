Police: Boy, 10, accidentally shoots younger brother

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting late Monday night that appeared to be an accident.

Investigators told FOX 5 a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old brother in the leg.

The younger boy went to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2800 block of Knollview Drive. Police said there were adults at home, asleep at the time.

No word on how the 10-year-old got the gun.

So far, no charges have been filed.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta