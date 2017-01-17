One child killed, two others injured in dog attack in Southwest Atlanta

Police say one child was killed and two others were injured in an attack involving three dogs Tuesday morning in Southwest Atlanta. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gideons Street. Police described the dogs involved in the attack as pit bulls that were not wearing collars.

Officers said Tuesday morning that they had identified the owners of the dogs. It was not immediately clear whether the owners would face charges.

Witnesses saw the attack as it was happening, and one man intervened to try to protect the children. He came out with a baseball bat in an attempt to stop the mauling.

The children were walking to their bus stop when the attack happened, according to a witness. Police said the surviving children suffered injuries requiring surgery.

Officers responded to the scene and immediately detained one of the dogs. Two others were tracked down in the hour or two following the attack. Police said one of the dogs was acting aggressively and had to be put down. The other two dogs were detained by animal control officers.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta