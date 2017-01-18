Charges upgraded for owner in deadly dog attack

The southwest Atlanta man charged in the devastating dog attack that killed a child and left two others injured is due to appear in court Wednesday morning. His charged we raised Felony Involuntary Manslaughter.

The attack happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on Gideons Street. Atlanta police said an adult was escorting eleven children to the bus stop when three dogs attacked. Fulton County Animal officials said one is a pit bull mix, the second was a border collie and the third is an unknown breed. Authorities said the dogs were not wearing collars.

Witnesses saw the attack as it was happening, and one man intervened to try to protect the children. He came out with a baseball bat in an attempt to stop the mauling.

Others in the neighborhood came to the scene with knives, witnesses said. Other children in the area also tried to come to the aid of the victims, police told FOX 5.

Officers said 6-year-old Logan Braatz, was pronounced dead after being rushed to an area hospital.

Syrai Sanders, a 5-year-old girl who survived the attack, was rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Officials said the attack severed her scalp from her skull. She was listed in critical, but stable condition Tuesday evening.

A third child was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

A family counsel for the Braatz says of the boy, “Logan simply made everyone around him a better person. Logan was a huge sports fan and loved the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. He was described by his family as an “old soul” who even at the young age of 6 took care of everyone around him.”

Officers immediately detained one of the dogs. Two others were tracked down in the hour or two following the attack. Police said one of the dogs was acting aggressively and had to be put down. The other two dogs were detained by animal control officers.

Cameron Tucker, who police said owns the dogs, was arrested and charged with felony involuntary man slaughter. The dogs lived about a block away from the scene of the attack, according to police. His first appearance hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

The families of two children mauled by vicious dogs said they are still trying to process the unexpected tragedy.

The grandparents of 6-year-old Logan Braatz said the F.L. Stanton kindergartner was smart and kind, just a great kid.

“He’s a fun, loving caring … He..,” step-grandmother April Braatz choked up as she described Logan.

“He’s named after me. He’s a wonderful little boy. This is something none of us wanted to face,” Bryant Braatz said.

Logan’s grandparents said his unexpected death has taken a toll on the family.

“We are all close-knit, but we’re not extremely close, but this has tore us apart,” Mr. Braatz sadly said.

Atlanta Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday regarding the incident:

“Atlanta Public Schools can confirm that two F.L. Stanton Elementary students walking to the bus stop were attacked by pitbulls. Both students were transported to Egleston Hospital. One student was transported back to Grady Hospital’s trauma unit and later passed away. The female student at Egleston is in stable condition. Atlanta Public Schools sent a crisis team to F.L. Stanton this morning to provide grief counseling for students and staff. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.”

Some of the community came together Tuesday evening for an impromptu vigil for the children. A formal vigil is planned on Stafford Street SW this Saturday.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta