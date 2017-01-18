Levi’s Call continues for missing Alpharetta teen, friend located

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, remains in effect for a missing teen from Alpharetta.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says Brooklyn Smith, 13, and Desire Hall, 16, were under the supervision of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services when they disappeared from the Main Event Entertainment Center last Saturday night.

Desire Hall was safely located early Wednesday morning, according to police, but Brooklyn is still missing. She’s believed to be with her father, 32-year-old Steven Keith Spires.

According to the GBI, they may be traveling in a 2011 black Ford Taurus with Georgia license plate “CAY7195.”

“I’m furious that this was even able to happen,” Brooklyn’s mom Selena Smith told FOX 5 last week. “She wasn’t being watched like she should have been.”

Brooklyn reportedly contacted her father to pick her and her friend, Desire, up.

“They interviewed the children…one of them admitted to sneaking Brooklyn a phone,” Smith said. “They said Brooklyn called her dad.”

According to officials, there is an existing contact order between Brooklyn and her father, prohibiting any contact between them.

“This isn’t the first time this has happened,” Smith said. “Back in July, Brooklyn went missing. Twelve days later we found her with her dad. This is like reliving that nightmare all over again.”

Brooklyn is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and pants with a Florida Georgia band tee shirt and brown cowboy boots.

“Brooklyn, I love you. Please come home, please call,” Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6307 or 911.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta