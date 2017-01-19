Severe Storms Possible this Weekend

The weather pattern is becoming much more active over the next several days while unseasonably warm air remains in place over north Georgia. After a round of heavy rain and gusty storms from late today into early Friday, we are turning our attention to the weekend to a more powerful storm system.

By Saturday, scattered thundershowers are likely, however, the strongest storms Saturday should remain along the Gulf Coast and well southwest of metro Atlanta. By Sunday, warm unstable air will pair with increasing wind shear to bring strong to severe storms across our area.

Since we have active/wet weather with a separate storm system before then, we’ll need to wait to see how the atmosphere responds in order to get a more detailed idea on timing, intensity, etc. At this time, we simply ask that you stay “weather aware” and know that there is a possibility of damaging winds or even isolated tornadoes with Sunday’s storms.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta