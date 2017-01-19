Three people killed in late night crash

Three people were killed in a late night crash around 11pm in Jackson county Wednesday night after a police chase.

Banks county deputies say they tried to pull over the Chysler Sedan on I85 South for reckless driving and speeding.

But the vehicle got off at exit 147 and left the roadway, crashing with five adults inside. Three of the people inside died on the scene, and the two others in the car were injured.

One women and one man have been taken to the GA Medical Center in Gainesville.

By: Fox 5 Altlanta