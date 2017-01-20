Police: second sexual predator in SW Atlanta neighborhood

Days after Atlanta Police canvassed the Mechanicsville neighborhood in search of a serial sexual predator; authorities announced another attack by a sexual assault suspect in the same neighborhood.

Atlanta Police released a sketch of the second suspect, who police said on the night of December 26, ambushed two 16-year-old sisters at the intersection of McDaniel Street and Glenn Street SW while they walked home.

Police said the man held up the two girls at gunpoint, forced them to walk to a field, then hit them both with a gun; one sister fled from the man, but the other was unable to escape and was sexually assaulted.

The man is described as in his mid-twenties, 5’6″ to 5’8″, with a low haircut, low-cut mustache and goatee. He wore a black jacket and black earmuffs at the time. Police tell FOX 5, the man is connected only to this incident.

The attack happened within a block of one of the latest attacks committed by a serial sexual predator, which happened on December 27 on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police think the man has attempted or committed several assaults in the area over a year, and ambushed women walking alone.

“I hope they catch all of them. It’s a shame,” said one woman, who tells her daughter to be wary of strangers walking in the area.

Police warn women to not walk alone or at night, and notify someone when you intend to leave and reach your destination.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers. Individuals can remain anonymous and obtain a reward up to $2,000.

By: Fox 5 Atlanta