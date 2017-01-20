Severe Storms Possible This Weekend

Two rounds of storms, each bringing the possibility of severe weather, will roll through over the weekend.

The first round arrives Saturday morning. For several hours, scattered downpours and gusty storms will sweep through the area. A couple of these storms may reach severe levels. Damaging winds would be the main threat. One factor that may reduce the severe storm risk Saturday would be if stronger storms along the Gulf Coast cut off some of the instability available in north Georgia. Stay “weather aware” for the first half of Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll enjoy pleasant weather and a break in between storm systems. Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

For Sunday, scattered showers and thundershowers are likely in the morning, but the stronger storms and the bigger severe weather threat will be in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Current timing would bring these stronger storms into north and central Georgia after 2pm. The combination of instability and wind shear could support damaging winds or even an isolated tornado.

